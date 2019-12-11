Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Questionable, but expected to play
Jackson (quadriceps), who is listed as questionable for the Thursday's game against the Jets, indicated earlier this week that he'll be able to play, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Players' comments about their own injuries should normally be taken with a grain of salt, but in Jackson's case, his optimism seems warranted. Not only was Jackson able to turn in a full practice Wednesday, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Network suggests that the quarterback is only carrying the questionable tag into the Week 15 contest because the NFL no longer authorizes a "probable" listing. Official confirmation of Jackson's availability will arrive upon the release of the Ravens' inactives in advance of Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Officially questionable•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Limited again Tuesday•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Throwing Tuesday•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Ravens monitoring quad injury•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Pops up on injury report•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Accounts for three TDs vs. Bills•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Injuries have made figuring out who to start at wide receiver harder every week. Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Mostert valuable
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including who to play in DFS.
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.