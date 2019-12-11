Jackson (quadriceps), who is listed as questionable for the Thursday's game against the Jets, indicated earlier this week that he'll be able to play, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Players' comments about their own injuries should normally be taken with a grain of salt, but in Jackson's case, his optimism seems warranted. Not only was Jackson able to turn in a full practice Wednesday, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Network suggests that the quarterback is only carrying the questionable tag into the Week 15 contest because the NFL no longer authorizes a "probable" listing. Official confirmation of Jackson's availability will arrive upon the release of the Ravens' inactives in advance of Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.