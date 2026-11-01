Jackson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills due to a right thumb injury.

Jackson remains in the Baltimore locker room for further evaluation after he was forced out of the game following the team's first offensive play of the day, when his hand made contact with a Bills defender as he was following through on a throw. Tyler Huntley took over at quarterback and will be tasked with directing the offense for the rest of the afternoon if Jackson is unable to return. Jackson had been cleared to start Sunday after missing the Ravens' previous three games due to an ankle sprain.