Jackson completed 21 of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown and an interception while adding 34 rushing yards on four carries in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Saints.

After throwing for 324 yards and averaging 13.0 yards per attempt in a win over the Colts last week, Jackson's passing numbers fell back to earth with Zay Flowers (hamstring) sidelined. The star QB still had a chance to put together a game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter, but Rashod Bateman broke off a route early and Jackson's pass attempt deep into New Orleans territory got intercepted instead. It was Jackson's first INT in two games, and he's amassed 559 passing yards and 74 rushing yards with three total TDs (two passing, one rushing) heading into a Week 3 road trip to Dallas.