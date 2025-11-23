Jackson completed 13 of 23 passes for 153 yards and rushed seven times for 11 yards, without a touchdown or turnover, in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Jets.

Jackson had only 59 passing yards and seven rushing yards in the first half as the Ravens took a 7-3 deficit into the locker room. The Ravens were only marginally better on offense in the second half but pulled ahead with a pair of short Derrick Henry touchdown runs in the third quarter and improved to 6-5 despite Jackson's modest output. Jackson has averaged just 181.5 passing yards and 17.8 rushing yards per game in four starts since returning from a one-month absence due to a hamstring injury. He'll have a nice opportunity to pick up the pace Thanksgiving night against the generous Bengals defense.