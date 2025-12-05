Jackson (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Steelers.

Jackson was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to an ankle issue that kept him out of drills entirely Thursday. He told Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com on Friday that he was stepped on by a teammate during Wednesday's session, but he's also feeling "pretty good," as evidenced by his ability to cap Week 14 with a full practice. Jackson thus will continue to direct the Ravens offense Sunday versus a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed the seventh-most passing yards (3,177) to opposing quarterbacks in 12 games this season.