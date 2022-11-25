Jackson (hip) doesn't carry a designation into Sunday's game in Jacksonville after logging full participation in practices Thursday and Friday.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, the hip injury Jackson has been dealing with this week isn't related to the one that previously limited the quarterback's practice activity in Week 7. Even though he approached the Ravens' game that week without a designation, Jackson threw for a season-low 120 yards in a 23-20 win over the Browns. As for his latest hip issue, Jackson said it wasn't something that bothered him during last week's 13-3 win over the Panthers, and the injury is "getting better" day by day. The Ravens are hopeful that Jackson will be able to perform better than he did the last time he managed a hip injury Week 7, though he'll have to make do in Jacksonville without starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game. Patrick Mekari will be protecting Jackson's blind side in Stanley's stead.