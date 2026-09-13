Jackson completed 17 of 25 passes for 324 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding seven rushes for 40 yards and another score in Sunday's 41-23 win over the Colts. He also lost a fumble.

Although Derrick Henry put together a dominant performance of 144 rushing yards and three touchdowns, Jackson still found his way to a standout afternoon that included an average of 13.0 yards per attempt. Jackson also was the first to strike for Baltimore, capping off the Ravens' first possession with a five-yard scoring run. He went on to add a 54-yard scoring strike to Zay Flowers (hamstring) in the first half, and the one blemish on the star quarterback's afternoon was his fumble on a sack deep in his own territory during the latter portion of the second quarter. Jackson ultimately connected with nine different targets overall, and his impressive passing yardage figure was generated with Flowers missing the entire second half because of his injury. Jackson's prospects will remain bright in a Week 2 home matchup next Sunday against a Saints team that allowed 31 points to the Lions in Week 1.