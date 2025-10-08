Jackson (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Jackson didn't practice last week before being ruled out for this past Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Texans. At this stage, the star QB's Week 6 status is cloudy, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggesting earlier Wednesday that Jackson seems to be facing an uphill battle to be available this weekend against the Rams. If he ends up out again, then Cooper Rush would presumably be in line for another start at QB for the Ravens, who will head into their bye week after facing Los Angeles.