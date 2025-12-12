Andrews (glute) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.

Andrews showed up on the Ravens' Week 15 injury report Thursday as a limited practice participant due to a glute injury, but after getting back to all activity one day later, he's in the clear ahead of the weekend. Since he scored his last touchdown Week 11 at Cleveland, he's managed just a 6-65-0 line on 14 targets and recorded two carries for two yards over the last three contests, but facing a Bengals defense that has been the most yielding to opposing TEs in all statistical categories this season may aid in a bounce-back effort Sunday.