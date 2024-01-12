Andrews (ankle) has been designated to return from injured reserve by the Ravens, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Per Mink, Andrews -- who suffered a major ankle injury on Nov. 16 against the Bengals -- returned to practice Friday, which opens up a 21-day window in which the star tight end can be moved to the Ravens' 53-man roster. While it remains to be seen if Andrews will be ready to play in his team's divisional round playoff game next weekend, he'll be able to log several practices before a determination is made on his status. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Andrews looked good moving around in warmups in his return to the field Friday.