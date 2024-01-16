Andrews (ankle) had a good practice Tuesday according to head coach John Harbaugh but remains uncertain for Saturday's matchup with Houston, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The Ravens designated Andrews to return from injured reserve last Friday, opening a 21-day window in which he can practice without being activated to the roster. He was then limited to individual drills during Friday's practice, with Hensley noting that the tight end moved around well in warmups. The Ravens will need to activate Andrews this coming Friday to have him available Saturday in the divisional round against the Texans, but even if he's active, he could be restricted to a limited role.