Andrews returned to practice Friday and seems to be getting a real chance to show the Ravens he's ready to play this Saturday against Houston. His availability for this weekend remains highly uncertain given the severity of the injury he suffered in November, but the tight end at least seems on track to be ready for the conference championship game or Super Bowl if the Ravens make it that far. Isaiah Likely has filled in admirably since Andrews suffered a fibula fracture and ankle ligament injury Nov. 16, catching five TD passes in six games while averaging 3.5 catches for 53.7 yards on 4.7 targets. Even so, a healthy Andrews is much more of a threat to command targets and defensive attention.