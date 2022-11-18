Andrews (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Coach John Harbaugh relayed to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com earlier Friday that Andrews "took quite a few reps" in the final practice of Week 11, for which the tight end went down as a full participant. Still, the Ravens will take a cautious approach with Andrews' status, with Harbaugh adding, "I think we'll wait until Sunday to say for sure." With a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Andrews' availability (or lack thereof) will become known before the early slate of games, making it easier to pivot to Baltimore backup Isaiah Likely or another TE elsewhere.