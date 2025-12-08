Ravens' Mark Andrews: Quiet on five targets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andrews recorded one catch on five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Steelers.
Fresh off a three-year extension, Andrews finished third on the team in targets behind Zay Flowers and Isaiah Likely. However, he was unable to turn that into much production and was held under 10 yards for the second time in the last three weeks. Andrews should bounce back thanks to his involvement in the Baltimore offense, though Isaiah Likely has been the more productive tight end on the roster in the last two contests.
