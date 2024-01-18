Andrews (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Texans after being a full practice participant both Wednesday and Thursday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

While Andrews, who suffered a major ankle injury on Nov. 16, appears to be trending in the right direction, coach John Harbaugh noted Thursday that the star tight end's status for the Ravens' postseason opener is "still up in the air." For his part, Andrews suggested Wednesday that he'd be inclined to play this weekend if he feels he can help the team. Either way, in order to have a chance to face Houston on Saturday, Andrews will need to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Friday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline.