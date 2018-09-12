Andrews caught three of four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's win over the Bills.

Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams are more polished blockers than Andrews, which helps explain why Andrews was third among Baltimore tight ends in snaps Sunday. However, Andrews' pass-catching ability actually got him on the field and involved in the aerial attack in the first quarter of his NFL debut. He did well with his opportunities, snagging three of four targets and averaging 7.8 yards per target. He'll likely remain behind Boyle and Williams for the time being in terms of snaps, but Andrews' pass-catching and route-running will earn him a small role nonetheless.