Andrews (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Andrews returned to practice Friday and continued practicing this week, with coach John Harbaugh noting that the tight end looked especially good during Tuesday's limited session. Andrews apparently made enough of an impression to upgrade to full participation, and with no report of a setback he could do the same Thursday. The Ravens will need to activate him from injured reserve by Friday evening for Andrews to play in Saturday's game against Houston, which is taking place two months and four days after he suffered a major ankle injury Week 11.