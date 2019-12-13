Ravens' Marquise Brown: Makes touchdown grab in win
Brown secured all four of his targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 42-21 win over the Jets on Thursday.
Brown tied Mark Andrews for the team high in receptions and notched his first touchdown catch since Week 12 when he made a 24-yard scoring grab midway through the third quarter. The rookie hasn't been over the 100-yard mark since Week 1, but his game-breaking speed gives him plenty of upside any time he's on the field. Brown will look to boost his numbers in a Week 16 divisional matchup against the Browns.
