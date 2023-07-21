The Ravens placed Bateman (foot) on the reserve/did not report list Friday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Bateman was a partial participant during OTAs in May, but he was held out of June minicamp after getting a cortisone shot. The 2021 first-round pick is about eight months removed from Lisfranc surgery, but Baltimore's brass is optimistic the wideout will be ready for Week 1. "I have spoken to Rashod and we expect him here very soon," General Manager Eric DeCosta said Friday.