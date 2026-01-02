Bateman (illness) did not practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday night's regular-season finale against the Steelers, though head coach john Harbaugh said he expects the starting wideout to be cleared for Week 18, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Bateman has missed three straight practices due to a lingering ailment, and though Harbaugh has stated that the veteran wideout will likely suit up Week 18, his status may not be made official until roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Lamar Jackson (back) has been cleared to return to action for Sunday's divisional matchup, in which the AFC North title will be on the line, but Bateman nonetheless remains a risky bet for production even if he's healthy. Across his last five regular-season appearances, Bateman has compiled just four catches for 40 scoreless receiving yards on nine targets.