Ravens' Travis Jones: Unavailable for walkthrough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (ankle) was considered a non-participant at the Ravens' walkthrough Monday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Jones compiled five total tackles (two solo), one of which was for a loss, in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Jets, but he may have suffered an ankle injury during the contest. The defensive tackle will have two more chances to return to practice prior to the team's matchup with the Bengals on Thanksgiving.
