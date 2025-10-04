site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Elevated from practice squad
The Ravens elevated Huntley from the practice squad Saturday.
With Lamar Jackson (hamstring) ruled out, Huntley will operate as the Ravens' QB2 behind Cooper Rush on Sunday against Houston.
