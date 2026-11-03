Head coach Jesse Minter said Monday that Huntley (toe) "probably" won't play Thursday versus the Jaguars, and the Ravens then will "see how it goes from a long-term standpoint."

On Sunday, Baltimore potentially lost No. 1 QB Lamar Jackson for the season due to a thumb injury, and Huntley himself is believed to have a turf-toe issue, which typically requires a multi-week recovery. As for third-stringer Joe Fagnano, who stepped in Sunday at Buffalo after exits from Jackson and then Huntley, he's tending to knee and other unknown health concerns. It appears Minter is leaving the door open for Huntley to be available Thursday, but Fagnano seems like the best bet to start in Week 9.