Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he doesn't foresee Huntley (hamstring) going on injured reserve, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

This is a positive update for the backup quarterback, but it remains unclear when he'll be healthy again. Huntley tweaked his hamstring during the Ravens' preseason opener and hasn't practiced or played since. Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown are also on the roster, but if the Ravens are content with Huntley's health, they may cut the other two backups ahead of the 53-man roster deadline Tuesday.