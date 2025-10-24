The Ravens signed Huntley to their active roster Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Huntley had been on the team's practice squad, but his signing comes as no surprise after coach John Harbaugh revealed Friday that Huntley would get the starting QB nod over Cooper Rush on Sunday against the Bears in the event that Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is deemed unable to play. Jackson is officially listed as questionable for the contest after practicing fully Friday.