Huntley will serve as the Ravens' starting quarterback against the Bears on Sunday after Lamar Jackson (hamstring) was ruled out, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ian relayed Saturday morning that Jackson's work with the scout team during Friday's practice indicated that he wouldn't be ready to return from a hamstring injury for Week 8. Jackson's practice participation Friday was downgraded from full to limited, and now that he's been officially ruled out, Huntley will get the start while Cooper Rush serves as the QB2. With Huntley under center, the Ravens may lean more heavily on Derrick Henry and Justice Hill to establish the running game.