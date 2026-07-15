Ravens' Zay Flowers: Returning as Ravens' top target

Flowers will enter training camp ready to reprise his role as Baltimore's No. 1 receiver and the top target of quarterback Lamar Jackson, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

Flowers is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons and is entrenched atop a Ravens receiver room that still has plenty of uncertainty behind him. Rashod Bateman (personal) is expected to start opposite Flowers after an injury-shortened 2025 campaign, while Devontez Walker and rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt compete for the No. 3 job. That leaves Flowers positioned for another high-volume season under new head coach Jesse Minter, with Brown speculating he could challenge the franchise's single-season receiving yardage record of 1,361, which tight end Mark Andrews set in 2021. Flowers posted a career-best 86-1,2115 receiving line on 118 targets while playing all 17 regular-season games in 2025, and he and Andrews could both benefit from more volume after the departure of Isaiah Likely in free agency.