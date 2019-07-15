Smith recently had the external fixator removed from his broken leg, NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports.

Nearly eight months after he suffered his devastating injury, Smith finally is able to shed the device that allowed his leg to heal properly. He won't be ready for football in 2019, but he's been clear about his desire to eventually resume playing. Meanwhile, Washington is set to host a three-way quarterback battle between Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins and Colt McCoy (leg).

