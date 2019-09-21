Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not close to returning

Reed (concussion) may be "weeks" from gaining clearance to play, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Reed initially suffered the concussion in preseason Week 3, marking his seventh known head injury since his days at the University of Florida. He'll miss his third consecutive game to begin the season Monday against the Bears, and if Finlay's report proves to be true, Reed isn't close to getting through the league's protocol. As long as Reed is sidelined, the Redskins will lean on Vernon Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle at tight end.

