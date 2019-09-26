Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Tending to hamstring issue
Coach Jay Gruden said McLaurin was a limited participant during Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports. "I sure hope not," Gruden said, when asked if the rookie is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Giants.
McLaurin didn't appear Wednesday on Washington's initial Week 4 injury report, suggesting he likely picked up the hamstring issue at some point during Thursday's session. The fact that Gruden didn't exactly downplay McLaurin's injury is somewhat worrisome, but the wideout could erase some concern about his availability for the weekend by taking part in Friday's session in some capacity. McLaurin has already emerged as Washington's top receiver three games into his NFL career, hauling in 16 of 24 targets for 257 yards and three scores.
