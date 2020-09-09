site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reggie-gilbert-waived-by-titans | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Reggie Gilbert: Waived by Titans
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 9, 2020
at
12:15 am ET 1 min read
Gilbert (undisclosed) was waived by the Titans on Tuesday according to the .
Gilbert was placed on injured reserve in early August due to an undisclosed injury, but he was waived without an injury settlement Tuesday. If he can prove his health, the linebacker is now free to sign on with another club.
More News
27D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/10/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/29/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/28/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/19/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 13 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read