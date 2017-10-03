Robert Blanton: Let go by Buffalo
Blanton was released by the Bills on Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
Blanton actually had a chance for more opportunity with the team following the long-term injury to fellow safety Colt Anderson this past Sunday, but the Bills instead brought in two new safeties Tuesday, thereby giving Blanton the heave-ho.
More News
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...