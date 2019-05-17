Griffin (groin) was waived by the Texans on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Griffin was in line to again be the Texans' top option at tight end heading into the 2018 season, but it appears his April arrest on charges of vandalism and public intoxication may have cost him a roster spot in Houston. Exact details surrounding Griffin's waiving, however, are yet to be released. Regardless, with the tight end now out of the picture, Jordan Thomas and rookie Kahale Warring will likely be fighting for the team's top spot at the position.

