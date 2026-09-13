Kamara (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

It was reported earlier Sunday that Kamara was unlikely to suit up for the opener, and he has indeed been ruled out for Week 1, leaving the New Orleans backfield to starter Travis Etienne, fellow reserve Kendre Miller and practice squad call-up CJ Donaldson. Kamara was able to practice fully Friday, which bodes well for his chances of being ready to go for a Week 2 road matchup against the Ravens next Sunday.