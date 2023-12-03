Grupe (groin) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Lions.

Grupe was a limited participant at all three practices during Week 13 prep and was given a questionable designation, but the Saints didn't elevate Austin Seibert, suggesting Grupe would be cleared to play. Grupe made five of six field-goal attempts versus Atlanta last week, and his lone miss came on a 54-yard try with just under 30 seconds remaining in the game. The rookie has made 24 of his first 30 field-goal attempts, with all six misses coming from beyond 40 yards.