Grupe went 4-for-4 on point-after tries during Sunday's 33-28 defeat against the Lions.

Grupe continued to handle the Saints' kicking duties on both kickoffs and extra points/field goals after coming into the game questionable with a groin injury. The rookie out of Notre Dame has now knocked through all 23 of his PATs this season, and he's missed just six of 30 field-goal attempts through the first 12 games of his career.