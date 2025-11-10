Saints' Blake Grupe: Makes three kicks in win
Grupe made his lone field-goal attempt and both of his extra points in the Saints' win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Grupe's make came from 21 yards out in the first quarter. The 27-year-old has struggled this season, making just 17 of his 23 field-goal attempts, though he's converted all 16 extra-point tries. In an offense that struggles to score points, Grupe holds minimal fantasy value.
