Grupe (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Even though Grupe was able to log a full week of practice, he's still listed as questionable for Sunday's affair. New Orleans cut kicker Austin Seibert from its practice squad Thursday, which is a pretty good indication that Grupe will be able to suit up in Week 14.