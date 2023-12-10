Grupe (groin) is active for Sunday's game against Carolina.

Grupe has been dealing with a groin injury over the past two weeks, but his ability to log a full practice all three days during Week 14 prep was a good indication that he'd be able to suit up. The rookie kicker knocked five field goals Week 12 against Atlanta, but his opportunities have otherwise been limited of late, as he's converted one or zero field goals in four of his past five contests.