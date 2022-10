Olave (concussion), officially listed as questionable, is unlikely to play in Week 6 against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Olave was listed as a full practice participant Friday, so this report comes as a bit of a surprise. However, it's likely an indication that Olave hasn't fully progressed through the league's concussion protocol. If he is unable to suit up, the Saints' receiving corps will be depleted -- also missing Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (groin).