Play

Fuller (undisclosed) returned to Saints' practice on Friday, Joel A. Erickson of The Advocate reports.

Fuller had been sidelined for nearly a week due to an undisclosed injury. Entering his fourth season, the 27-year-old is competing for snaps at receiver, as he currently sits fifth on the depth chart.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories