Saints' Corey Fuller: Returns to practice
Fuller (undisclosed) returned to Saints' practice on Friday, Joel A. Erickson of The Advocate reports.
Fuller had been sidelined for nearly a week due to an undisclosed injury. Entering his fourth season, the 27-year-old is competing for snaps at receiver, as he currently sits fifth on the depth chart.
More News
-
Saints' Corey Fuller: Out with undisclosed injury•
-
Vikings' Emmanuel Lamur: Leading weak-side linebacker candidate•
-
Saints' Corey Fuller: Inactive in Week 17 versus Falcons•
-
Saints' Corey Fuller: Inactive in Week 16 versus Bucs•
-
Saints' Corey Fuller: Signing with Saints•
-
Corey Fuller: Waived by Lions•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...