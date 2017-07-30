Vikings' Emmanuel Lamur: Leading weak-side linebacker candidate
Lamur worked with the first-team defense at weak-side linebacker in Saturday's training camp practice, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Lamur will compete with Edmond Robinson and Ben Gedeon to replace retired Chad Greenway at weak-side linebacker. While Lamur may be the leading candidate for the role, whoever wins may have limited fantasy value since the other two starting linebackers, Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks, will remain on the field in nickel situations with the weak-side linebacker coming of the field.
