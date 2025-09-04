Saints' Jordan Howden: Limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howden (oblique) was a limited participant in New Orleans' practice Wednesday.
Howden popped up on the injury report leaving his status for Sunday's season opener versus the Cardinals up in the air. Once healthy, the 25-year-old is expected to serve as the team's backup strong safety behind Justin Reid and will likely contribute on special teams as well.
