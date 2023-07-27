Saints' head coach Dennis Allen confirmed Thursday that Merritt is now a running back, Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports reports.

The 26-year-old had only caught one pass in his three-year NFL career before converting to running back this offseason. Merritt was signed as an undrafted rookie by the Dolphins in 2020 and spent two years in Miami before heading to New Orleans in 2022. He's most likely competing for a spot on the practice squad as he'll be behind Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller at half back ahead of the coming season.