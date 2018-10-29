Davenport had two sacks in Sunday night's win against the Vikings.

The Saints traded up to draft Davenport in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and while he started the season slowly, the rookie has notched three sacks in his last three games. Davenport doesn't offer many tackles -- he has just 11 total tackles on the year -- and he continues to split playing time with Alex Okafor, but for fantasy owners seeking a high-risk, high-reward option at defensive end, Davenport has the potential to be a serious pass-rushing threat.

