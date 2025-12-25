Tipton (groin) was listed as limited on Thursday's estimated injury report.

Tipton was able to maintain his listing from Wednesday, but Friday's injury report ultimately will reveal if the second-year pro enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Tennessee. He's coming off four catches (on five targets) for 29 yards and one carry for 12 yards this past Sunday versus the Jets while working as the Saints' No. 3 WR behind Chris Olave and Kevin Austin.