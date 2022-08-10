Thomas was the top performer at practice Wednesday, according to WWL 4 Staff.
Thomas reportedly stood out in 7-on-7s and continues to be the subject of positive chatter among Saints beat writers. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football also mentioned Thomas' excellent showing Wednesday, suggesting the wideout looks like he's "back" or close to it. His ADP for fantasy has already risen considerably since the start of training camp and the momentum may continue through August.
