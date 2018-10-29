Saints' Michael Thomas: Gains 81 yards
Thomas caught five passes (six targets) for 81 yards in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Vikings.
While this wasn't Thomas' biggest fantasy day, it was certainly strong considering that Drew Brees passed for just 120 yards all game. The 25-year-old's incredible three-week start to the season may have been unsustainable, but he continues to have strong fantasy value as Drew Brees' top outside receiving option. Expect Thomas to be busy Sunday against a Rams' defense that is weakest in its secondary.
