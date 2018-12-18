Saints' Michael Thomas: Held under 50 yards
Thomas caught seven of nine targets for 49 yards in Monday night's 12-9 win over the Panthers.
Thomas tied Alvin Kamara for New Orleans' team lead in receptions and looks through the air. Although another seven catches proved helpful, Thomas was held under 50 yards for the third time in his last four games. That stretch has coincided with an overall dip in the Saints' passing potency, as Drew Brees hasn't topped 205 yards since Week 11, which is also the last time Thomas scored a touchdown. Given that recent slump, Thomas and his quarterback will hope Week 16's matchup against the Steelers can see them rediscover their best form.
