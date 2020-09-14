Thomas caught three of five targets for 17 yards before injuring his ankle late in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Buccaneers, Mike Florio of NBC Sports reports.

A disappointing day for the receiver potentially got worse when Alvin Kamara rolled up on his lower leg in garbage time. Thomas was able to hobble off the field under his own power and appeared to be OK in the locker room after the win, but he wasn't examined by team trainers. Assuming he's healthy, he should be able to put together better numbers in Week 2 against a Raiders secondary that got torched for 115 yards and a TD by Robby Anderson in its opener.